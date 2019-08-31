RUSSELLVILLE (Aug. 26)—The Arkansas Tech University chapter of Sigma Delta Pi, the national collegiate Hispanic honor society, has been named a Sigma Delta Pi Honor Chapter for its activities during the 2018-19 academic year.
Only 16 chapters across the United States earned the Sigma Delta Pi Honor Chapter distinction for 2018-19. This is the fourth time that the Arkansas Tech chapter has earned the award. It was also recognized as an honor chapter in 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2015-16.
According to a news release from Sigma Delta Pi, all 625 chapters across the United States are asked to submit an annual report each summer. The Sigma Delta Pi national executive committee selects approximately 10-to-15 honor chapters on an annual basis.
The recognition as a Sigma Delta Pi Honor Chapter is based upon “the caliber of chapter projects that reflect the Sigma Delta Pi mission of honoring excellence in the study of the Spanish language, contributing to cultural understanding and upholding the goals of the society.”
Dr. Alejandra Carballo, associate professor of Spanish, serves as the Sigma Delta Pi advisor at Arkansas Tech. The chapter was established on campus in 2010.
Sigma Delta Pi traces the origins of its national organization back to Nov. 14, 1919, when it was founded on the campus of the University of California at Berkeley.
Learn more about Sigma Delta Pi at www.sigmadeltapi.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.