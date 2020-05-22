Farm bankruptcies increased 23% in March 2020 compared to a year earlier.
By mid-April 2020:
Hog future prices fell 53%.
Live cattle futures fell 25%.
Ethanol futures fell 33%.
Cotton futures fell 25%.
