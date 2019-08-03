The Batavia Friendship Club met July 15 for their annual Ladies Day Out. Fifteen members and six guest met at Jamies for a delightful luncheon filled with renewed friendships, stories and lots of laughter.
Sue Middleton, guest of Irene Moore is new to the club and the Batavia area. She was excited at making new acquaintance, but was delightfully surprised to sit next to someone she had known for several years. Rhoda Martin and Sue are long time friends and distantly related Rhoda was the guest of Donna Moore.
Josephine Perry of Marshall was the guest of her sister, Betty Morrow. However, Josephine and Irene Moore had been friends and classmates in Alpena many years ago. This was the first time they had seen each other since Josephine left the Alpena school approximately 70 years. They look forward to opportunities to renew this friendship.
Nancy Sharp and Marjorie Carson were privileged to have their grandchildren accompany them. Ribbon Sharp from Fayetteville was here visiting family during summer break. Steven Bates from Louisiana, also on summer break visiting his grandmother.
Bonnie Wiggins was guest of Diana Preston and also acquainted with others in club.
We missed our club treasurer, Jean Reubell who was enjoying a much needed vacation in Florida with family.
Birthday wishes went out to Clara Staggs who was unable to be in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.