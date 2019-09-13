Harper Grace Weaver
Miranda and Kris Weaver announce the birth of a daughter.
Harper Grace Weaver was born on Thursday, Sept. 5 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician
The new addition was 18.5 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces.
She has one brother, Atticus, 2.
The proud grandparents are Perry Davis Clarksville and Rhonda Davis of Harrison.
Aubrey Joyce Frances Butler
Christina and Carvell Butler announce the birth of a daughter.
Aubrey Joyce Frances Butler was born Wednesday, Sept. 4 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20.5 inches long and weighed 9 pounds 4.9 ounces.
She has 4 brothers, Damian, 15; Lucas, 13; Jacob, 11 and Isaiah,7.
The proud grandparents are Anitra Butler of Chicago, Ill and Erin Harper of Fayetteville.
Astrid Kay Sutherland
Caitlin and Joshua Sutherland announce the birth of a daughter.
Astrid Kay Sutherland was born Wednesday, Sept. 4 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces.
She has one brother Donahven, 5.
The proud grandparents are Myra Sutherland and Conrad Sutherland of Yellville.
Easton Michael Cannon
Lauren Edgmon Cannon and Cameron Cannon announce the birth of a son.
Easton Michael Cannon was born Wednesday, Sept. 4 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces.
He has one brother Carbin, 2.
The proud grandparents are Randall and Karen Edgmon of Jasper, Michael and Kellye Cannon of Jasper. The great grandparents are Ward and Phylis Edgmon of Jasper and Zo Halley of Mountain Home.
Aubrey Quinn Savage
Kimberli and Matthew Savage announce the birth of a daughter.
Aubrey Quinn Savage was born Tuesday, Sept. 3 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Jimmy and Loretta Ingram of Ozark and Stan and Carrie Savage of Everton.
Waylon Harve Cunningham
Jade Cunningham announces the birth of a son.
Waylon Harve Cunningham was born Sunday, Sept. 1 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 5 pounds 14 ounces.
