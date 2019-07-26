Birth Announcements
McKenzie Kate Durant
Emmikay and A.J. Durant announce the birth of a daughter.
McKenzie Kade Durant was born on Thursday, June 13 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces.
She has one sister, Hadlee, 1.
The proud grandparents are Ruby and Huey Hicks of Batavia, Cathy Durant of Everton and Alan Durant of Morton, Minnesota.
Kylan Ray Anglin
Aniah Stevens and Harley Anglin announce the birth of a son.
Kylan Ray Anglin was born on Thursday, July 18 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 9.8 ounces.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
He has one sister, Kenzlee; 4.
The proud grandparents are Jenni and Amondo Schilling of Harrison, Claudette and Bob Davis of St. Joe, Linda and Brian McGehee of Alpena and Patricia and Jim Kimbrell of Bergman.
Abel Leigh Remington
Amanda Weelborg and Tyler Remington announce the birth of a son.
Abel Leigh Remington was born Wednesday, July 17 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
The new addition was 18.5 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
He has 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Elisha, 12; Michael, 8; Gunner, 10; Lyle, 2; Rayden, 3; Zhaler, 3.
The proud grandparents are Amy and Mack Weelborg of Alpena.
Ava Lynn Davis
Rachel Blevins and Josh Davis announce the birth of a daughter.
Ava Lynn Davis was born Tuesday, July 16 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The proud grandparents are Jackie and Lisa Davis and Lynn Blevins.
Meadow Alexis Whitebuffalo Rodgers
Latisha and Colten Rodgers announce the birth of a daughter.
Meadow Alexis Whitebuffalo Rodgers was born Sunday, July 14 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
She has 1 brother and 1 sister, Jesse,1; and Sativa, 5.
The proud grandparents are Kevin Massey of Oxley, Anthony Lavalle of Harrison, Gina Simmons of Tumbling Shoals, Vernita Whitebuffalo of St. Joe and Mark Rodgers of Batesville.
