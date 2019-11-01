Birth Announcements
Nathan Thomas Aleczander Rick III
Sierra Ballard and Nathan Rick II announce the birth of a son.
Nathan Thomas Aleczander Rick III was born Thursday, Oct. 24 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Thomas Ballard and Kimberly Ballard and Tracy and Nate Rick of Harrison.
Shalea Dean Deatherage
Kailee Cantwell and Robert Deatherage announce the birth of a daughter.
Shalea Dean Deatherage was born Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Mercy Hospital in Berryville.
Dr. Beana was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.
She has one sister, Shevey, 2.
The proud grandparents are Missy Deatherage of Berryville, Sandra Cantwell of Pine Bluff and Ray Cantwell of Pine Bluff.
Nova Liew
Lani and Nick Liew announce the birth of a daughter.
Nova Liew was born Thursday, Oct. 10 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morgan was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19.5 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 11.9 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Ron and Quenna McCormick of Lewiston, NY and Hon and Renee Liew of Arlington, Texas.
