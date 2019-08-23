Ellanohre Jane Nichols
Kenna Harp and Jonathan Nichols announce the birth of a daughter.
Ellanohre Jane Nichols was born Friday, Aug. 16 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 17 inches long and weighed 4 pounds 14 ounces.
She has one sister, Lillian, 7.
The proud grandparents are Rebecca Wilson and Scott Harp of Harrison, Teresa Nichols of Green Forest and Melissa Coffey of Las Vegas, Nev.
Lillian Rayne Anderson
Ariel Campbell and Jeremy Anderson announce the birth of a daughter.
Lillian Rayne Anderson was born Monday, Aug. 12 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 5 pounds 14 ounces.
She has 1 brother, Aaron, 9.
The proud grandparents are Sam and Valerie Campbell of Deer, Carmen Alcocer of Danville and Don Anderson of Amity.
Tripp Wilson Kidder
Holly and Tyler Kidder announce the birth of a son.
Tripp Wilson Kidder was born Monday, Aug. 12 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 21 inches long and weighed 8 pounds.
He has 1 brother, Truman, 3.
The proud grandparents are Karen Welch of Yellville, Chari Hill of Cotter, Melea Hemphill of Pyatt and Sheldon Kidder of Wiley, Texas.
Darron Dewayne Jarnagan
Sara and Tory Jarnagan announce the birth of a son.
Darron Dewayne Jarnagan was born Monday, Aug. 12 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Dana Vincent and Barbra Ann Vincent of Harrison, Jennifer Clymer of Green Forest and Edward Sherwood of Green Forest.
David Neal Rae Jones
Melinda June and Casey Russell Rea Jones announce the birth of a son.
David Neal Rae Jones was born Sunday, Aug. 11 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Angela Jones, Joe Jones, Fontaine Gillis and James Gillis all of Omaha.
