Luna Faye Toews
Tanya and Paul Toews of Marshall announce the birth of a daughter.
Luna Faye Toews was born Monday, April 27 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds and 7 ounces.
She has one brother, Collin, age 9 and one sister, Bethany, age 6.
The proud grandparents are Phillip and Paula Ardans of Marshall.
William James Smith
Lindsay Sue Landis and Christopher Allen Smith of Omaha announce the birth of a son.
William James Smith was born Monday, April 27 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 8 pounds and 5 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Karen Smith of Omaha, Dorothy Bucklalen of Omaha, William Buckalen of Omaha and Dale and Jessica McGinnis of Du Quoin, Illinois.
Delilah Lynn and Zoe Margaret Cheek
Lakin and Chris Cheek of Pindall announce the birth of twin daughters.
Delilah Lynn and Zoe Margaret Cheek were born Monday, April 27 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
Delilah Lynn was 18 inches long and weighed 4 pounds and 15 ounces. Zoe Margaret was 19 inches long and weighed 5 pounds.
The proud grandparents are Herman Mills of Pindall, Michelle Mills of Pindall, Dedre Cheek of Omaha and Christopher Cheek of Omaha.
Deana Lynn Caudle
Carolyn and Derek Caudle announce the birth of a daughter.
Deana Lynn Caudle was born Wednesday, April 29 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 7 pounds and 1 ounce.
She has one sister, Jassara, age 15.
The proud grandparents are James and Thelma Earnhart, Marsha Douglas and Mary Caudle.
