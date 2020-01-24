Benjamin Russell Harris
Jessica Marie and Weston Grant Harris announce the birth of a son.
Benjamin Russell Harris was born Tuesday, Jan. 7 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 7 pounds.
He has 1 brother, James, 1.
The proud grandparents are Johnny and Michelle Burleson of Lead Hill and Mark and Shirley Harris of Harrison. His great grandparents are Norma Burleson of of Lead Hill, Sharlene Davis of Theodosia, Missouri, Dorman Journagan of Harrison and Walt and Gwen Schwarz of Harrison.
Everleigh Rayne Christy
Kira and Adam Christy of Harrison announce the birth of a daughter.
Everleigh Rayne Christy was born Thursday, Jan. 16 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 3.7 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Jennifer Dill of Harrison, Penny and Kevin Goodman of Harrison and John Walberg of Missouri.
George Maxwell White
Kathleen and George White of Harrison announce the birth of a son.
George Maxwell White was born Thursday, Jan. 16 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 21 inches long and weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce.
The proud grandparents are Richard Olcott of Harrison, Pauline Haas of Harrison, Renee White of Hollister, Missouri and George White of Hollister, Missouri.
Jocelyn Lee Coleman
Cassandra and Marcus Coleman of Alpena announce the birth of daughter.
Jocelyn Lee Coleman was born Wednesday, Jan. 15 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weigel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces.
She has 3 brothers, Sonny, 10; Marcus, 9; Austin, 8 and 2 sisters, Trinity, 8 and Ivy, 5.
The proud grandparents Rick and Laura of Huntsville.
Brailey Mae Shinn
Christina Massengale and Boyd Shinn, Jr. of Bergman announce the birth of a daughter.
Brailey Mae Shinn was born Wednesday, Jan. 15 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Weigel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 7.4 ounces.
She has 2 brothers, Nick, 7 and Parker, 7.
The proud grandparents are Ronny Baker of Bergman, Shawna Scott of Muldrow, Oklahoma and Lisa Walker of Parham, Oklahoma.
Elijah Matthew Dye
Cassandra and Micah Dye of Western Grove announce the birth of a son.
Elijah Matthew Dye was born Tuesday, Jan. 14 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 21 inches long and weighed 9 pounds 11 ounces.
He has 2 brothers, Isaiah, 8 and Josiah, 3 and 3 sisters Nevah, 6; Makenna, 5 and Jayden, 3.
Asa Josephine Leach
Kasandra Manhart and James Leach of Everton announce the birth of a daughter.
Asa Josephine Leach was born born Tuesday, Jan. 14 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Dolly and David Leach of Harrison and Melissa and Woodrow Bobett of Everton.
