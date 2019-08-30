Birth Announcements
Eldon Dean McAfee III
Kayla and Eldon McAfee announce the birth of a son.
Eldon Dean McAfee was born Thursday, Aug. 22 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19.5 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce.
He has 3 brothers, Dominic, 19; Tony, 17 and Levi, 5 and one sister, Kayden in Heaven.
The proud grandparents are Eldon Dean McAfee Jr. and Reta McAfee of Pindall, Trisha Miller of Mountain Home, and John Miller IV of Monticello.
Sutton Ann Smithyman
Kara Reed and Zach Smithyman announce the birth of a daughter.
Sutton Ann Smithyman was born Saturday, Aug. 24 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 17 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces.
She has one brother, Jaxon, 3.
The proud grandparents are Kim and Mike Smithyman of Harrison, and Betty Myers of Harrison.
Adalyn Mae Cagle
Kayla and Tyler Cagle announce the birth of a daughter.
Adalynn Mae Cagle was born Thursday, Aug. 22 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 and 1/4 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce.
The proud grandparents are Pate and Tracy Cagle of Lead Hill and Toby and Robin Wilson of Yellville.
Henry Heston Hagler
Shelby and Marcus Hagler announce the birth of a son.
Henry Heston Hagler was born Thursday, Aug. 22 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 8 pounds 14 ounces.
The proud grandparents are Joe and Susan Hagler of Harrison, Matt Rickford of Benton and Rachel Rickford of Benton.
Matthew Gage Denney
Chelsea Royce and Logan Denney announce the birth of a son.
Matthew Gage Denney was born Tuesday, Aug. 20 at North Arkansas Regional Center.
Dr. Wiegel was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19.5 inches long and weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.
He has one brother, Brayson, 6.
The proud grandparents are Stanley and Cathy Royce of Jasper, Dennis and Amy Usery of Higginson, Genice and Joe Royce of Mt. Judea annd Shirley and Mac Ewing of Jasper.
William Allen Spence
Courtney Hudson and Cody Spence announce the birth of a son.
William Allen Spence was born Sunday, Aug. 18 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 8 pounds.
He has 3 brothers, Dakota, 6; Karter, 3 and Wyatt, 1.
The proud grandparents are Keith and Mary Hudson of Harrison and Bill and Becky Davis of Yellville.
