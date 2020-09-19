Birth announcements
Everett Samuel Jacob Campbell
Alice Angel and Christopher James Levi Cambpell announce the birth of a son.
Everett Samuel Jacob Campbell was born Saturday, Sept. 12 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Halsted was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.
He has 3 brothers: Levi, 5; James, 3 and Joseph, 2.
The proud grandparents are Alice and Tony Carver of St. Joe, Everett Monday of Hasty, Rhonda Campbell of Everton and Shirley Campbell of Jasper.
Sabrina Roseanne Millsaps
Rachel and Timothy Millsaps annouce the birth of a daughter.
Sabrina Roseanne Millsaps was born Tuesday, Sept. 9 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 18 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces.
She has 2 sisters: Elizabeth, 2 and Emily, 3.
The proud grandparents are Melinda Vines, Jim Vines, Perry Neil of Western Grove and James Bass of Western Grove.
Ashlynn Dawn Carlton.
Amber Phillips and Devin Carlton announce the birth of a daughter.
Ashlynn Dawn Carlton was born Wednesday, Sept. 9 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
She has one brother, Cayden,1.
The proud grandparents are Brent Carlton and Brandi Carlton.
Jacob Scot Milam
Shi and Brandon Milam annouce the brth of a son.
Jacob Scot Milam was born Wednesday, Sept. 9 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Graves was the attending physician.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.
He has 2 sisters: Cailin, 5 and Brooklyn, 1.
The proud grandparents are Melinda and Steven Tkachuk, Teresa Burks, Tammi Roberts and Ricky Mathis.
Nevah Aubrey Wise
Rachel Thacker and James wise announce the birth of a daughter.
Nevah Aubrey Wise was born Wednesday, Sept. 9 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physcian.
The new addition was 19 inches long and weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounes.
She has one brother, Zackary, 9 and one sister, Kayleigh, 11.
The proud grandparents are Rachelle Lesley and Roger Burns.
Leah Larue Sanders
Paige and Jesse Sanders of Omaha announce the birth of a daughter.
Leah Larue Sanders was born Thursday, Sept. 10 at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps was the attending physician.
The new addition was 20 inches long and weighed 8 pounds.
She has one sister, Sarah, 1.
The proud grandparents are Jim Underwood of Omaha, Angela Sanders and Zane Sanders.
