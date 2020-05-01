The Alpena United Methodist Church has been giving out blessing bags that include toilet paper, soap, canned and boxed food items and fresh fruit through a drive-through station at the church on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
This is in addition to keeping a blessing box on the church grounds fully stocked 24/7 for anyone in need, so that they can help themselves.
On Saturday April 25, sixteen members of the Alpena Volunteer Fire Department joined with the church and fanned out across the community and delivered blessing bags to every household.
This project, spearheaded by the Alpena United Methodist Church, began five weeks ago as the need increased due to the COVID-19 virus impact on the economy.
Plans are to continue food distribution projects as long as the need exists,
These Blessing Bag items have been provided through donations received from individuals and help is certainly appreciated. For more information contact Mike Bishop (870) 437-5286.
