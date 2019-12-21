The Dec. 3 monthly luncheon of Boone and Newton Counties Retired Teachers and Support Staff (BNCRTSS) was at the Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant, Harrison. After lunch, President Charles Adair welcomed 23 members, two guests, and Mrs. Beth Walters with her 7th grade girls choir. State Representative Ron McNair was a special guest. Beverly Bear gave the invocation and Claude Whited led the pledge of allegiance.
Adair introduced Walters, Harrison Middle School Choral Director. Attendees were blessed with the heavenly sounds of these talented students infiltrating the room. Walters praised the girls for their excellence singing three part harmony. Musical selections presented were “Jambo” - an African greeting song sung in Swahili, meaning "Hello, How are you? I am fine."; “Turn the World Around” with the djembe drum played by Liani Cash; “Saw You Never in the Twilight” with descant sung by Olivia Kilbane, Liani Cash, Maci Bright, and Sofia Blount. Walters shared that this song, new to her, has become one of her and her students favorites. She said that “we too can seek His cradle” referring to lyrics in the song. The choir closed their program with a lively rendition of “Deck the Halls/Fa La La” with a little “Cha Cha Cha”. Thank you, Mrs. Walters and girls, for this delightful holiday treat.
Walters told that the 8th Girls & 7th/8th Boys Choirs go to Little Rock on December 19th to sing at the Old State Capitol Building and the Capitol Hotel downtown, on to the State Capitol building for a tour where they will listen to a performing choir before meeting with McNair in the House Gallery. “Our representatives have been meeting with us since John Burris was a freshman representative. The students really enjoy hearing them talk about their job and see where they work”.
Following the choir’s performance, Adair presented a gift to Walters and her choir and recognized retired Harrison High School Math teacher, Tommy Nelson, who drove the bus, before opening the business meeting. Secretary Beverly Bear reminded that the minutes are in the Harrison Daily Times and on Facebook. Linda Mathis gave the treasurer’s report which includes 58 paid members.
Condolence cards were sent to the families of W. H. “Mac” McCutcheon, 103, whose educational career was math and science teacher, coach, principal, counselor, superintendent in numerous area Boone and Newton County schools. Adair read a card from Correspondence Chair Lavonne Martin stating her resignation from active membership. BNCRTSS accepted this sad news with a huge thank you to her for her hard work and dedication to the local and state retiree organizations. Adair also read a thank you note from the Christian Food Room Pantry in Jasper the donations collected at the November luncheon with thanks to Gina Booth for delivering the items.
Adair summarized a recent article in the Arkansas Democrat on the strengths of the Arkansas Retired Teachers Retirement System as follows: Current investments are $17.7 Billion. There are 68,453 members with an average age of 44 years and $39,000 average salary. He quoted longtime Chairman of the Board, Danny Knight, regarding keeping the annual 3% cola (cost of living) which has been in place since 2009 and “we do not want to lose it.”
December birthdays celebrated were the three C’s, Carl Bear, Charlie Rush, and Whited. Door prize winners received a candy cane filled with Hershey kisses. Jane Adair received the special door prize, a tray of Beverly Bear’s famous peanut butter fudge which Jane graciously shared with the group.
Before adjournment, Adair announced there will be no luncheon in January, but spring brings many good programs. The next meeting will be Feb. 4, 2020, at Western Sizzlin’. The program is “George and Martha Washington” with speakers Dr. James and Virginia Bryant from Gaither. In closing, he read a Christmas card he received many years ago from Mary Purselley which reads: “The Gladness of Christmas is Hope. The Spirit of Christmas is Love. The Heart of Christmas is Peace!” “Merry Christmas to Everyone!”
Education retirees in the area are always encouraged to join the state ARTA organization. To pay local dues of $15, send payment to Linda Mathis, treasurer, 1382 Old Bellefonte Road, Harrison, AR 72601 or pay at any monthly luncheon.
