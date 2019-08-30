Boone and Newton Counties Retired Teachers and Support Staff will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 11:15 a.m. at the Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant. Enter through the meeting room back door. Guest speaker is Sherry Bishop, a retired educator and author, sharing her “Experience Antarctica Vicariously”, an exciting program of one of her travels. This reflects the change in monthly meetings to the first Tuesday of the month instead of the second Friday. All area education retirees, certified and non-certified, especially the new retirees, are encouraged to attend.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Questions, answers on Harrison's proposed recreational complex (3)
- City brings recreational complex proposal to quorum court (2)
- Prepare yourself for goosebumps (1)
- Chamber backs off crawdad festival (1)
- DAV officers help local veterans Thursdays at Boone County Library (1)
- Jebaraj to speak at Economic Update Breakfast (1)
- Old junior high will be sold (1)
- Community Center ordinances up Thursday (1)
- Old junior high, debt relief on agenda for Harrison School Board (1)
- Goblins hit road in opener (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.