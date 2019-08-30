Boone and Newton Counties Retired Teachers and Support Staff will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 11:15 a.m. at the Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant. Enter through the meeting room back door. Guest speaker is Sherry Bishop, a retired educator and author, sharing her “Experience Antarctica Vicariously”, an exciting program of one of her travels. This reflects the change in monthly meetings to the first Tuesday of the month instead of the second Friday. All area education retirees, certified and non-certified, especially the new retirees, are encouraged to attend.

