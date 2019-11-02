The first Tuesday monthly luncheon of Boone and Newton Counties Retired Teachers and Support Staff (BNCRTSS) was at 11:15 a.m. at the Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant, Harrison. After lunch Oct. 1, President Charles Adair welcomed 24 members and five guests which included new member Marcus VanCamp retired from Pocahontas. Mary Purselley gave the invocation. In honor of our nation, Claude Whited led the pledge of allegiance.
Adair introduced Matt Hughes from Russellville who has been in the insurance business for 23 years and is endorsed by Arkansas Retired Teachers Association (ARTA). Hughes parents were both teachers giving him a passion to help educators and staff with any insurance issues. He also chuckled jokingly that we are “His Community Projects”. He reminded the retirees of the Medicare prescription plans open enrollment period which ends Dec. 7.
For those with AR Benefits medical insurance, Hughes stressed it is a secondary coverage meaning Medicare is not required to pay deductible and copays, but Medicare is required to pay with a supplemental insurance coverage plan. Before any medical treatment, “Be Proactive”, make sure Medicare and AR Benefits approves it, and ask for a copy or screen shot of the approval. Hughes emphasized to write on your insurance card—“Call for Prior Approval” as another reminder. He also gave attendees a schedule of benefits which compares Part A & Part B services “Medicare Does Not Pay” with what “AR Benefits Retiree Plan Covers”. Lastly, Hughes stressed the AR Benefits plan is better than any other plan he could provide with coverage and price, but retirees must take it when they retire. If they drop it, they cannot get back on it.
Following Hughes, Dr. Adair opened the business meeting. Secretary Beverly Bear offered copies of the September minutes with the Treasury balance. Linda Mathis gave the Oct. treasurer’s report stressing to pay annual dues of $15. Lavonne Martin read a beautiful oration on the life of Les Upton closing with –“Well Done, our good and faithful servant”. She sent correspondence to Sherry Bishop thanking her for her Antarctica talk; condolences to the Upton’s family; congratulations to member Sally Jo Gibson who received the Distinguished Educator Award from the Harrison Public Schools Foundation; and get well wishes to Vice-President Phyllis Rankin.
Scholarship Chair Jane Adair reported the Irma Adair Memorial Scholarship recipients for the 2019 fall semester at North Arkansas College. They are Alexas Sanders, a traditional student from Omaha, and Ashlee Getz, a nontraditional student from Harrison. Both students are working toward an Associate of Science Education degree with transfer plans to Arkansas Tech University to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. Both students maintain very high grade point averages. Secretary Bear reported Carl Bear and Whited always enjoy delivering the “Dictionary Project” dictionaries to third graders at Western Grove, Mount Judea, and Deer during Sept.
Adair announced the meeting Oct. 22 at Mountain Home to speak with state legislative members concerning keeping the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System separate with our own elected Board. Ellen Corley and Marti Olesen attended the same meeting at Rogers and were encouraged. Another important date is Oct. 29 for the Annual ARTA Convention at Benton. Adair encouraged everyone to attend and join ARTA.
Oct. birthdays celebrated were Dr. Adair, Doretha Stockslager, Ethel Bogle, and Gibson. Door prize winners who received a Hershey Halloween treat were Denene Lange, Purselley’s guest; Carl Bear; LeAnn Johnson, Social Media Chair; and guest, Gail Otwell.
Our annual Thanksgiving luncheon is Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the 1st Christian Church, 11:15 a.m. Bring your favorite vegetable dish, salad, or dessert for the potluck (meat, gravy, rolls & drinks provided). Bring canned goods & paper products which Betty Stivers will deliver to the Christian Food Room Pantry in Jasper. North Arkansas College President Dr. Randy Esters, will speak on “Giving Thanks”.
If you have not paid your local dues of $15, send payment to Linda Mathis, treasurer, 1382 Old Bellefonte Road, Harrison, AR 72601 or pay at any monthly luncheon.
