Are you interested in being a leader?
What kind of individuals are selected to participate?
Those who are selected to participate will be people who can have an impact on the future of Harrison and the surrounding area. The selection committee will be looking for individuals who have already demonstrated leadership qualities in their careers or civic endeavors, who have an interest in community affairs, and who appear to have made a commitment to the progress of Boone County.
How do you apply?
Anyone residing in Boone County or the surrounding area may apply for admission to the program. All initial participants must complete a confidential application form and submit it to the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce no later than Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Applications will be reviewed by Boone County Leadership Advisory Committee and only twenty candidates will be selected to participate each year.
What is the Boone County Leadership Institute?
Boone County Leadership Institute is an issues oriented leadership development program that has been designed to inform, motivate and challenge selected participants through education and interaction with community, county, and state leaders and decision makers. Boone County Leadership Institute is designed, organized, and governed by a local advisory board made up of leaders in the Boone County area. Boone County Leadership Institute is a program of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce funded by the Harrison Chamber Foundation, Inc.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
How will Boone County Leadership Institute help me?
The Boone County Leadership Institute provides opportunities for participants to meet with their peers from other fields and form friendships which benefit the community as well as their own professional and civic careers. The Boone County Leadership Institute provides a forum for its participants to continue community education and networking.
Do other communities have these same kind of programs?
Yes. Hundreds of communities across the United States have developed community leadership programs very similar to Boone County Leadership Institute. Some of the programs have been around for more than twenty years. There are numerous similar programs in other Arkansas cities.
Where can I get more information about Boone County Leadership Institute?
Call Sarah Watkins (870) 741-2659 Or E-Mail: swatkins@harrison-chamber.com
How much does it cost?
The tuition for Boone County Leadership Institute is $450. The tuition includes program costs, transportation for out of town functions, some meal and break expenses. Each candidate may pay the tuition himself or his employer may pay. If a candidate requires scholarship assistance, this must be indicated on the application. All arrangements for tuition payment must be confirmed prior to August 31, 2019.
How much time is required to participate in the Leadership Institute?
Class participants will take part in ALL-DAY sessions that will meet once monthly starting August 2019 - April 2020. Included will be a mandatory three-day orientation session in Little Rock that will include a tour of the state capitol, governmental studies, and meeting with state officials.
How will Boone County Leadership Institute help our community?
Community Leaders who were instrumental in initiating the Boone County Leadership Institute have envisioned a program that would bring together potential community leaders to learn more about Boone County and to exchange ideas. The program will also encourage the building and maintaining of networks of community leaders who know and trust each other and will offer participants from diverse backgrounds an expanded knowledge and awareness of the problems, opportunities and issues facing Boone County.
