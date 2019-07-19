The Boone County Library Adult and Children’s Departments want to thank the following sponsors for helping make the Summer Reading Program of 2019 a huge success! We couldn’t have done it without their help. We also want to extend a huge thank-you to all the parents, grandparents, guardians, and most of all the children for coming and participating in our Summer Reading Program. We are so grateful that you chose to spend your summer with us and hope you had a blast!
• Arvest Bank
• Boone County Library Foundation
• Bounce Mania
• Branson Dinosaur Museum
• Dairy Queen
• Daylight Donuts
• Dickerson Park Zoo
• Dolly Parton’s Stampede
• FEMech Engineering
• Fraley’s Furniture and Appliance
• Friends of the Library
• Hardee’s
• Hickory Hill Insurance
• Holt Memorial Chapel
• International Grating & Flanges, Inc.
• Neighbor’s Mill
• Nature’s Wonders
• Shelby’s
• Sight & Sound Theatres
• Skate Mania
• Sonic Drive-In
• Subway
• Taco Bell
• Titanic Museum
• Veterans Memorial Museum
• Wendy’s
• Western Sizzlin’
• Women’s Book Club
• World’s Largest Toy Museum
