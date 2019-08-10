Alan reported that the Pollinator Garden is doing well. He said that the garden always needs
weeds pulled and watering. The garden has been getting a lot of publicity and Mike said many
people have toured the garden.
Terri reported that the Chamber bed is looking good and that she and Alan had received a thank
you note from Bob Largent, CC president.
On Saturday, July 20, we will have a workday on the square. Ruth said that the Frenzy/Main
St. bed and the Lefler beds both need work. We will work from 8:30 a.m. until 10.30 a.m. It is
expected to be really hot and humid, so everyone was advised to bring cold water and dress
accordingly.
Harvest Homecoming will be October 4 and 5. We have new hours as follows: Friday noon -
8 p.m. and on Saturday 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Ruth asked if we could sell plants like we did
last year, buy one and get one free? A motion was made, seconded and passed that we sell
plants as buy one and get one free. Ruth asked if we wanted to have a raffle as an additional
fundraiser and many ideas were suggested for raffle items.
Finally, ten Master Gardeners were noted for their accomplishments and we celebrated with a
big cake.
They are: Judy Willey, newest MG graduate; Terri Gregory, State Rookie of the Year; Teresa
Smith, Lifetime member (15 years); Robert Creamer, Roxanne Creamer, Billye Sue Lawrence,
Linda Mann and Stephanie Mason, 10 years; Alan Gregory and Melinda Hamilton, 5 years.
Upcoming Events:
Thursday, August 1 – Boone County Master Gardener’s monthly meeting. Refreshments at
5:30, meeting at 6 p.m. The program will be presented by former Master Gardener, Darlene
Cullen, who will discuss day lilies. Our meetings are always open to the public and anyone is
welcome to attend.
Friday, August 6, 5:30 p.m. at the Library – Prepare for the Fair! A lesson on how to prepare
crops, flowers and floral arrangements for judging at the fair. 5:30 p.m. at the Library.
Thursday, September 5 – Boone County Master Gardener’s monthly meeting. Speaker TBA.
Wednesday, October 2 – New Master Gardener training session begins. This will be a Zoom
class every Wednesday for six weeks. Call Mike McClintock at 870-741-6168 if interested.
