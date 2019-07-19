The Boone County Republican Committee met Monday, June 24th at Western Sizzlin.
Meeting was opened by Katie Fountain. Prayer was given by David Thompson. Pledge was lead by James Sharp.
Daniel Bolin, the Director of the Boone County Office of Emergency Services and 911, was our guest speaker. He touched on recent legislative changes to the 911 system. He also explained the way dispatching works and the benefits of downloading the Smart911 app – go to www.smart911.com.
Treasurer’s report was given by Lavonne McCullough. Motion to accept as read by Rhonda Watkins, seconded by Tony Rees. Motion carried.
Minutes were read by Katie Fountain. Motion to accept as read by John Holmes, second by Batyah Holmes. Motion carried.
Trevor Drown gave a great update on the work Tommy Land is doing across our State as Commissioner of State Lands.
New business:
Chris Diffey was nominated for membership. Vote of acceptance was unanimous.
Troy Burleson was nominated for membership. Vote of acceptance was unanimous.
Lavonne McCullough gave an update of our upcoming Reagan Dinner on August 24th at 6:00. Tickets are $35/adult and $20/student. Contact Geneda Gilbert 870-365-8118 to purchase tickets and also for advertising opportunities.
Katie Fountain gave an update of our free student meet and greet August 24th at 4:00. All are encouraged to invite young people to participate. Contact Katie Fountain for details.
Motion to adjourn by Tony Rees, second by Batyah Holmes.
Meeting adjourned.
