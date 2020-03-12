North Arkansas Regional Medical Center announced Thursday that the North Arkansas Medical Foundation’s Boots and Bling gala set for this weekend has been postponed. The public will be notified when it is rescheduled.
With the announcement of more presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 illness, officials made the move to postpone out of an abundance of caution.
“We take the health and safety of our supporters very seriously and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” foundation chairman Joe Paul James said. “We feel this is a necessary step to protect our community.”
NARMC president/CEO Vince Leist said, “Our goal at NARMC is to provide the best care possible while keeping our patients and staff healthy and safe. We will continue to monitor the spread of viral illnesses including the flu and COVID-19 in the state of Arkansas and our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.