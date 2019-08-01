Mason and Karla Brisco of Harrison announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Kerrie to marry Joseph Mahler. Joesph is the son of Russell and Jimmie Lou Mahler of Harrison.
Kerrie is the granddaughter of Ivan and Carolyn Preis and Marion and Nina Brisco of Harrison.
Joseph is the grandson of Jim and Mae Harp of Yardell and the late Garry and Jean Mahler of Omaha.
Kerrie is a 2017 graduate of Harrison High School. She is currently a student at College of the Ozarks.
Joseph is a 2017 graduate of Bergman High School. He is currently employed with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
The couple will exchange vows Saturday, August 10 at 4:30 p.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church.
