Two sisters-in-laws had a dream to own their own building for their businesses and had a desire to continue to improve the beauty of the community.
Melissa Collins and Joan Bell have seen that dream come true. Collins, along with partners Franklin Harp and Travis Arnold of Weichert, Realtors-Market Edge and Joan Bell Shelter Insurance purchased the former “blue metal building” on Industrial Park Road that was originally built for Collier Auto Supply and later became home to hot tubs and Memorial Day flowers.
The purchase of the 8,000 square foot building closed in November 2019.
Franklin Harp said, “I was so excited to watch an ugly blue metal building be transformed into something beautiful and inviting. It’s good for our company and good for the neighborhood.”
Travis Arnold said, “I’m so happy with how the remodel of our new building turned out and it is so exciting to come in through the front door to work every day! Daryl King of TLD Construction and his crew did fantastic work and we are extremely pleased with how it all came together. Also, I am thrilled with our new location! You know the three rules of Real Estate: Location, Location, Location and I think we found a spot that is centrally located here in town and gives us terrific exposure and easy access for our clients!”
The ladies said the building was formerly about half retail space and half warehouse. So they had ample room to house the two businesses and still have 900 square feet to rent for retail or office space.
Tom Benton, Jim Harp and Mellissa Collins started Weichert, Realty-Market Edge in November 2014 and have continued to grow and add more agents. “We’ve been needing additional space for some time.” The business currently has 13 Real Estate agents.
Joan Bell purchased the Shelter Insurance Agency in July 2018 when Mike Dodson retired. Her customer base and staff has also grown and now has three licensed insurance agents in the business.
“We are so proud of how this remodel turned out,” Collins said. “We had to put in new flooring, walls, ceiling tiles — everything.”
“Everyone pulled together and we stayed on budget — in spite of the difficulties COVID-19 presented,” they said.
“David Evans was our draftsman and Zach Lee with Urban Design helped us, too.” Collins said.
Collins and Bell both love what they call the “bump-outs.”
“There is probably an official name for the separate entrances, but we just love how they turned out,” Collins said. “And the signs look great all lit up at night.” Bell added.
“Joan was 18 months old when Kenny and I started dating,” Collins said. “So we’ve known each other a long time.”
Bell added, “With three older brothers, it was nice to have Melissa for a sister.”
Weichert, Realtors-Market Edge is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “But we are always working,” Melissa admitted. The phone number is (870)743-5555.
Joan Bell Shelter Insurance is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30. The phone number is (870) 741-7171.
Both offices are asking that customers make appointments if possible for now to continue with social distancing. They hope to have an official ribbon cutting and an open house with the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce in a couple of months.
The new location for the two businesses is 126 Industrial Park Road across the street from the Social Security Administration office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.