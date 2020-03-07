BERRYVILLE — In her testimony at trial Friday in Berryville, Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District director Melinda Caldwell said her company wouldn’t be renewing its contact to operate the district.
Via Recyclables, Caldwell’s company, was contracted to run the district after the district parted ways with the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District in 2009.
In a letter to board members dates March 5, Caldwell explained the matter.
“I am writing to inform you that Via Recyclables, LLC will not renew its contract agreement with OMSWD when the current contract expires on June 30, 2020,” the letter said. “Via will honor its contractual obligations through the existing contract term. During the remaining term of the contractual term, Via Recyclables stands ready to assist as per the terms of the contract.”
She asked that the board inform her of any requests for services in writing.
“Via Recyclables has continued to assist in focusing and stabilizing the District's initiatives and fulfilling the obligations imposed by the State of Arkansas and the Pulaski County Circuit Court,” Caldwell wrote. “Via Recyclables was not involved in the acquisition and operation of Nabors Landfill and only became involved when appointed by the Pulaski County Court. Via is proud of its involvement in attempting to negotiate through this very difficult process.”
