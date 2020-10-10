Mary C. Judy, a native of Harrison and 1991 graduate of Harrison High School, has become a published author for the first time with her innovative new illustrated children’s book “Interview With an Elf.”
Published by Fulton Books of Pennsylvania, Judy’s book tells of the elf Biggie Millard, a columnist with the newspaper called “The North Pole Daily Times,” founded by his grandfather who decides to interview children.
It seems Biggie has an even larger love for children whose sweet spirits ensure Christmas is the most joyful time of the year.
Described as an elf journalist who researches everything “naughty and nice” up at the Pole, Millard gets Santa’s permission to accompany fellow elves on their nightly adventures to check on children. In one home he hides in a bookshelf and watches a boy, Charlie, and girl, Caroline, whispering quietly on their knees.
He introduces himself and asked if they’d agree to an interview. Both kids are thrilled to help.
First, Biggie asks why they had their hands folded, eyes closed and seemed to be whispering? Charlie (whose character was patterned after Mary’s late cousin who was loved by many) explains they are thanking God "for Jesus and all his creation.”
That answer triggers a spark, prompting wonderful memories in the little elf’s curious mind. Having spent his life making toys for Santa, he was anxious to interview Charlie and Caroline about the birth of Baby Jesus. The children also explain the meaning behind their decorated tree as the three stood hand-in-hand together beside it and they told Biggie in detail about the holy family and sacred spirit behind Christmas.
The ambitious Biggie then told them about life with his fellow elves. The children helped Biggie with his scarf as he departed for the return to the North Pole. He is doubly excited when returning to the ice and snow and dashes off an illustration to accompany his interview story about Jesus and his birth.
His story is met with big smiles from all his little elf friends. They clearly enjoyed everything Biggie had written and his joy at having been able to capture two traditions of Christmas through the eyes of this brother and sister.
The daughter of Bud and Cecilia Foley and wife of Randy Judy, all of Harrison, Mary, 48, drew inspiration for the book beginning six years and and began actually working on it in 2017. The love of storytelling (gleaned from her father’s abilities in that are) came naturally since as a young woman she also had enjoyed reading.
The only logical step was to simply dive in and see if she could breathe life into the visions in her mind’s eye. In simpler terms, convert her thoughts to action.
And so after writing and re-writing, along with vivid color illustrations provided by the publishing house, she turned her desire into realty in late September.
Her book is currently available in paperback and E-Books via Amazon and Barnes and Noble Booksellers. The hard back version is expect in mid to late October, just in time for Christmas. She said a second book in the series on Biggie has just been completed and could be published by early next year.
