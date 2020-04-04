On Monday, March 2, the Batavia Friendship Club met for the first time at their new location, Restoration Life Church in Batavia. Several ladies from the church joined us for lunch along with Pastor Rick and his wife, Morna.
Nancy Sharp did an amazing job as hostess. Decorations for a St. Patricks’ theme included both green and white tablecloths. Bouquets of white carnations with hints of green together with garland and small pots of gold accented the tables.
Roll call was answered by an Irish Blessing that Ms. Sharp had provided at each place setting.
Happy Birthday was sung to Ann White and the hymn, In the Garden, was sung in her honor.
Members gave a memorial to the Batavia Baptist church in loving memory of a long time member, Fredah Mathis. Funeral Services were at the Batavia Baptist church where several ladies from the club assisted with a bereavement lunch for family.
Added note: Since our last meeting, our lives have all been in a state of confusion and unanswered questions. As responsible citizens, everyone is trying to adhere to guidelines as set forth by our local and state authorities. When we get through this crisis, and we will, we will get word out to everyone as to future meetings etc. Until then, may God Bless and Keep each of you.
—Submitted by Irene Moore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.