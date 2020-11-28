The Batavia Friendship Club met Nov. 9 in the Fellowship Hall of Restoration Life Church in Batavia.
A covered dish luncheon with Thanksgiving trimmings was enjoyed at noon. Meeting was called to order at 1 p.m. by President, Alice Vanatta.
Ms. Vanatta led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance followed by Jan Harris leading everyone in God Bless America.
Birthdays celebrated in October included Sue Middleton, Jan Harris, Lee Hankins and Nancy Sharp. We had one anniversary, Diana Preston.
Marjorie Carson chose as her devotional Psalms `100 focusing on verse 4 “Enter into is gates with thanksgiving and into his courts with praise; be thankful unto him and bless his name.”
Seven Members and one guest answered roll call to one thing that they were especially thankful this Thanksgiving season. Members welcomed guest Ribbon Sharp, granddaughter of Nancy Sharp. Ribbon is doing Home Schooling this year and everything worked out that she could join us for the day.
Everyone is encouraged to continue collecting Best Choice Labels and either mailing them direct to Linda Swope or bring to club and they will be taken to her.
Next meeting will be Dec. 7 at which time Secret Pals will be revealed and drawing for a new Pal in 2021.
