The Batavia Friendship Club met Oct. 5 for their regular scheduled meeting combined with their annual fall silent auction. A wide variety of items were on display for members bidding. Fun was had by everyone.
A potluck luncheon was enjoyed at 12 p.m. Since no one gets out as much during this pandemic, everyone enjoyed lingering over lunch and visiting.
Meeting was called to order by Irene Moore in the absence of President, Alice Vanetta. Nine members answered roll call with how they have viewed this Corona virus and what impact it has had on them. This seems to have touched each family in one way or another..
Marjorie Carson shared a thought provoking reading “If we treated our Bible as we do our Cell Phone. Definitely something to think about when considering our priorities. Ms. Carson’s scripture for the day Phil. 4:7 “Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your request be made known unto God.”
Alice Vanatta will be hostess for our November meeting which has been moved to Nov. 9. The theme for the meeting will focus on Thanksgiving .
