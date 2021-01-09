The Batavia Friendship Club enjoyed their final meeting of the year on Dec. 7. Everyone will agree that the past 12 months has been different to say the least. The club, the community and our nation has faced challenges beyond what we have seen in our lifetime but we are survivors.
Every person has been touched by the COVID-19 in one way or another. Our hearts and our prayers go out to every family that has experienced loss of loved ones. Our heartfelt prayer is for a better and brighter 2021!
June Savage and Irene Moore were hostesses for December. The traditional Christmas theme was seen in the reds and greens throughout the tables.
Eight members and one guest, Ribbon Woolston, answered roll call with one special memory from a Christmas as a child. Each member reminisced how Christmases and times have changed over the years. However, we were reminded that the reason we celebrate Christmas has remained a constant.
We had one birthday in December, Marjorie Carson.
There was an error in our November report for which I owe an apology to our visitor. Ribbon’s name was submitted as Ribbon Sharp and should have been Ribbon Woolston! Our apologies to Miss Woolston!
Members discussed the future of the club in view of the continued threat of the virus. After some discussion, it was mutually decided to suspend the meetings until Easter. Stay safe!
