Like many other regularly scheduled events, the Batavia Friendship put their meetings on hold for a few months.
On Monday, Aug. 3 a meeting was scheduled at the Restoration Life Church in Batavia. Eight members were in attendance.
Members practiced caution as to mask and social distancing. The lay-out of their fellowship hall made it possible to allow distance between attendees.
The topic of the day was discussions of whether or not to continue with our monthly meetings. The majority of the members voiced their feelings that this should be a personal choice. Those present felt comfortable with the decision to continue, but stressed that anyone with reservations should follow their convictions. We will revisit this toward the end of this year.
A fall white elephant auction was also discussed. Nothing definite was decided but the general consensus was that we should continue with our activities as usual.
Members agreed to a monetary donation to Henrietta Hawkins toward a memorial to her son, Tim. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family in this great loss.
