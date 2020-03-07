Beta Upsilon, local chapter of the organization for Epsilon Sigma Alpha, met on Feb. 4 in the Harness Roofing meeting room.
February is the annual Soup and Salad Meal, so every member served as a hostess. The warm winter meal or fruit or vegetable salads, soup, chili, desserts and drinks was served before the business meeting.
President Dianna Grace opened the meeting at 6:30 p.m. by reading the opening ritual. Secretary Haley Markle gave the roll cal. Treasurer Chris Royston was absent but gave her report prior to the meeting. The largest expense was the very generous and inspiring Children’s Christmas Shopping Spree in December.
Nominating Chairperson Robin Reeves reminded members that new officers will be elected in April with their induction during the May meeting. Please consider accepting a nomination for the 2020-21 year.
T-shirt Chairperson Julie Ray reported that she is still processing the order for new sorority shirt selected by the members. They will be coming soon!
Pageant Chairperson Robin Reeves announced that the 2020 Mr. and miss Pageant will be held on April 11 at 4 p.m. at the NorthArk Pioneer Pavilion.
Cherie Conner presented the educational program, replacing Cindy McLarty who has moved out of state. She shared “Fabulous February” information, both serious and more light hearted.
The meeting was adjourned after the group recited the closing ritual together. Beta Upsilon is a local nonprofit organization whose funds go to local, state and national charities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.