Beta Upsilon, local chapter of the international organization Epsilon Sigma Alpha, has wrapped up a very productive December.
The monthly meeting was held on Dec. 3 with Robin Reeves hostessing the annual Christmas party at home. Each member brought 4 dozen cookies and empty holiday tins. The filled the tins with a variety of cookies from each batch. The next day the tins were distributed by members as a gift to organizations and businesses that supported the sorority throughout 2019.
Each member also brought a gift to exchange with each other. After refreshments were served, the gifts were chosen through a “Dirty Santa” exchange. The first participant chose a gift. The second participant could choose another gift or “steal” the first gift. With 18 members choosing and stealing, “Dirty Santa” was filled both laughing and booing and all in good fun.
The annual Children’s Christmas Shopping Spree was held Dec. 10. Students from 8 local schools met with members for breakfast at McDonalds and then went to Walmart to shop for clothing, shoes and coats. In total, the children purchased 115 items to take home that day. Staff members from schools purchased 787 items to take back to their schools to distribute as needed throughout the year. Thanks to the public support of our fundraisers this year, we had raised over $8,000.00 to cover all of the purchases. After shopping, Walmart gave a gift to each child before they went back to school.
Beta Upsilon is a local non-profit organization whose fundraiser proceeds got to local, state and national charities.
