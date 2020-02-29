The first 2020 monthly luncheon of Boone and Newton Counties Retired Teachers and Support Staff (BNCRTSS) was Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant, Harrison. President Charles Adair welcomed 22 members and guests. Amy Young gave the invocation and Claude Whited led the pledge of allegiance.
In celebration of Presidents month, Adair introduced Dr. James and Virginia Bryant, pastor and his wife of Gaither Baptist Church, who served as missionaries in Asia, and have portrayed George and Martha Washington for 25 years. During their presentation, members felt they were sitting at Mount Vernon listening to George and Martha share their life stories. In perfect period costume and character, “George and Martha” spoke eloquently of their “gladness for 244 years to observe our nation’s independence”. George remembered well “praying daily for guidance according to the Holy Scriptures”. In dealing with the conduct of one of his Revolutionary soldiers at Valley Forge, he quoted “a nation is no stronger than the character of its people”.
Born near Williamsburg, Martha was manager of the White House after the death of her first husband, David, when she met George at a dinner. They never had children of their own, but together raised two of her children and a granddaughter. George, middle child of seven, was born on the Potomac. His father built a one room school on their plantation where all the neighborhood children attended. George, a religious man, placed a call on all of us to “study to be the best you can be” and “love your country”. Martha shares “their personal silver and silverware were used to make the first national currency”. On a humorous note, George told his “wooden teeth were made from whale bone”. Through their portrayals of these famous national figures, the Bryants present a message we all should send to Washington.
Following the delightful program, Adair presented a Valentine gift to the Bryants before the business meeting. Secretary Beverly Bear added the treasury balance to the December minutes from the Harrison Daily Times and Facebook. She encouraged everyone to write down a special memory of two longtime members we lost recently, Les Upton and Mary Purselley.
Bear also recognized Lavonne Martin who resigned as Correspondence Chair for her special gift to send cards for illnesses, memorials, or thank you’s and we greatly miss her. Adair recognized Martin for the BNCRTSS history materials she presented to him. Linda Mathis gave the treasurer’s report. Short of a 65 members annual goal, we currently have 59 paid members with all expenditures paid for the year. Donations and new members are always welcome. Any membership dues paid by May are paid through the spring of 2021. Come join the fun!
Adair shared a thank you note with student art designs from the Harrison Middle School 7th grade girls choir and Mrs. Beth Walters, director, for the opportunity to perform at our December luncheon. He gave a short report of the recent Arkansas Teacher Retirement System board meeting which reported a 5.4% return on investments last quarter. The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System was formed in 1937 and the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association was started in 1939 by five teachers in Little Rock Central High School.
Membership Chair, Teri Penquite, provided new members and yearbook corrections/changes. Jane Adair emailed these to absent members. Penquite also reported sending several posters explaining the importance of retirees to join ARTA to each Boone and Newton school for display. This professional organization is dedicated to protecting the interests of retirees receiving benefits from ATRS.January birthdays celebrated were Bear, Darlene DeLozier, and Elaine Smith. Door prize winners were Amy Young, Marcille Lawrence, Teri Penquite, Gina Booth, and Elaine Smith. It was Smith’s lucky day!
Before adjournment, Adair announced the spring luncheon March 3 at Western Sizzlin’ at 11:15 a.m. The popular local speaker, Abby Burnett, will present her “Humor in Cemeteries” program.
All area ATRS retirees are always encouraged to join the state ARTA organization and BNCRTSS. To pay local $15 dues, send payment to Linda Mathis, treasurer, 1382 Old Bellefonte Road, Harrison, AR 72601 or pay at any monthly luncheon. To join ARTA, visit https://www.artanow.com/.
