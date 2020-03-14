The March meeting of the Boone County Master Gardeners was convened by President
Olena Cooper at 6 p.m., with 19 members present. The first order of business was the Pledge of Allegiance. Prior to the start of the meeting, refreshments were served.
Alan Gregory opened the meeting with a program on growing onions, which proved to be very interesting. He explained the 3 basic types of onions, and which ones do well in our specific area. He specifically recommended Texas 1015Y, which does well here, is disease resistant and has a great flavor. At the end of his talk, he gave out some plants of “Egyptian Walking Onions”, which have a unique method of re-planting themselves!
Olena stated that we will have a club-wide work day on March 14, meeting at 9 a.m. to work on the Main Street bed, which needs a lot of work. We are in need of a Chairman for this bed, since Ruth Beeler is taking a leave of Absence due to her husband’s death. It was also noted that we now have water access to this bed.
A tree has been planted on the Courthouse square in memory of Master Gardener Don Bishop, who passed away several years ago. It is a “Hot Wings” Maple, a favorite of his. A card from Sherry Bishop with a lovely note of thanks was read by Susan Timbrook.
Olena stated that the board had decided to purchase a small bench to place in the Main
Street bed in honor of Ruth’s husband. A letter was read from Ruth in which she
thanked the members who had been so sympathetic after her husband’s passing. A sympathy
card for Ruth was circulated for members to sign.
Alan Gregory’s father has provided several pieces of “hardscape” for the pollinator garden and a card was passed around for members to sign to thank him for his contributions.
April 18 is set for a tour of the College of the Ozarks greenhouses and a program to be
presented by a member of the CofO staff. We are to meet at the church at 9 a.m, and carpool to the college.
Another field trip to either the Springfield Botanical gardens or to the Baker Seed Company was discussed. The Bakers spring event is set for Sunday and Monday; May 3 and 4, but the Botanical Garden is available 7 days a week. More on this later, as no consensus was made as to which one the members preferred. Linda Mann asked that the members please check their email accounts at least once a week, as this is the main method of getting information to the members. She also suggested that everyone sign up for the Constant Contact emails which the office in Little Rock sends out with information about MG events all over the state. Also, if they receive duplicate emails on the same information, please notify her and your name will
be removed from her distribution list for this type of data.
Lavonne McCullough gave an update on the baskets. Liners have been ordered, the condition of the poles inspected, and permission has been given by Northark to house the baskets in their greenhouse until hanging.
The April work day will be April 4, and on that day we will concentrate on the Lefler Bed, which has been neglected. The City has agreed to provide mulch and some soil, but no manpower.
On May 9, Mike will demonstrate how he kills weeds at the Main Street bed, which is overrun with nutgrass and other weeds. He will have another pruning demonstration on pruning Crepe Myrtles Friday, March 13 at Susan Timbrook’s home, at 1005 West Central at 1 p.m. This demonstration is open to the public.
It was noted that no signs other than the official Master Gardener signs are to be placed in any of the courthouse square beds, Main Street Bed, and the Lefler and Sams beds. These beds are the responsibility of the Master Gardeners and miscellaneous signs create a cluttered mess.
When all the trainees have completed their course, shirts will be ordered for the new members, but sizes will be needed.
Numbers were drawn for the door prize which was a beautiful Mexican enameled urn donated by Rhonda Laborde. The lucky winner was Roxanne Creamer, and a small succulent was won by Lyndle Bullard.
Our next meeting will be held on Thursday, April 2 at St. John’s Episcopal Church with refreshments at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6p.m. The program will be on “What Not To Plant”. Our meetings are open to the public, come learn about gardening!
There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 6:55 p.m.
