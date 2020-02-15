The monthly meeting of the Boone County Republican Women was held Jan. 21, at Western Sizzlin Steak House. The meeting began with opening prayer led by James Sharp, followed by President Geneda Gilbert leading the Pledge of Allegience.
Featured guest speakers were Terri Garrett, from US Representative Steve Womack's office in Harrison and Melinda Boyer from Arkansas Representative Bruce Westerman's office in El Dorado. They both serve as the Field Representative/Constituent Services from their respective offices.
They spoke about the announcement made earlier in the morning at Yellville by USDA Rural Development Arkansas State Director David Branscum, which they had both attended.
USDA has invested $7.1 million dollars to get access of the latest broadband technology to persons living in rural communities. This will connect them to opportunities in education, health care and economic development.
The speakers also shared some of the many opportunities available through their offices to assist the local people and to provide an avenue to reach out to the Representatives with questions and concerns.
James and Barbara Sharp gave an informative report on the 3rd District Meeting held in Springdale.
Meetings are held the 3rd Tuesday of each month at Western Sizzlin at 11:30 a.m. The group would like to invite all like minded ladies of the area to attend.
