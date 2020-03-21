The monthly meeting of the Boone County Republican Women was held Feb.18 at Western Sizzlin steakhouse. The meeting opened with prayer led by Judy Kay Harris, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by President Geneda Gilbert.
Featured guest speakers were Matt Russell from the Disabled American Veterans and John and Ruth Poyner. Matt Russell shared information about the upcoming Patriot March the patriot March will be held Saturday, April 4. It will begin at the Armory and end of the Courthouse the March is a celebration of community. (NOTE: The Patriot March has been postponed until further notice.)
John and Ruth Poyner are both veterans. Ruth has lead a very adventurous life. She was inspired to join the military because of a” Join the Army, See the world” poster. She said she would do it again if she were young. Also, Ruth would recommend the military for any young girl. Ruth’s family built the first airports in Piercetown and in Harrison.
Meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month at Western Sizzlin at 11:30 a.m. The group would
like to invite all like-minded ladies of the area to attend.
