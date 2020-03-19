Garden plots are now available for the community at the Willard Dunn Memorial Community Garden, located at Rush Avenue and Second Street in Harrison.
Plots are 20 ft. by 10/11 ft. with 4 feet between plots.
Plots are free and given on a first come first serve basis.Those taking a plot are responsible for planting and upkeep of their plot, which includes weeding and harvesting in a timely manner and should have on hand gardening tools (rakes, hoes, shovels) to help them.
For more information or to claim a plot call, 870-415-4190. If no answer, leave a message.
