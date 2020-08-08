Tericka Vaught of Lamar High School has been honored with a DAR Good Citizen Award by Harrison Colony Chapter, NSDAR. Tericka was an honor graduate at Lamar and will be continuing her education at The University of North Texas in Denton, Texas.
Each school’s DAR Good Citizen receives a cash award, DAR Good Citizens pin, certificate, and wallet recognition card..
The DAR Good Citizens program and Scholarship Contest recognizes outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities. The program is open to all high school seniors enrolled in public or private schools accredited by their state board of education.
The student selected as the school’s DAR Good Citizen must have the following
qualities:
Dependability (truthfulness, honesty, punctuality, etc.)
Service (cooperation, helpfulness, responsibility, etc.)
Leadership (personality, self-control, initiative, etc.)
Patriotism (unselfish loyalty to American ideals)
Each school may use a method of its own choice to select the nominee. Each school may honor only one senior class student per year as its DAR Good Citizen. The forms to nominate a senior student are distributed by the chapter to the school in September with Nov. 1 as the deadline to respond. The students who are selected, may
choose to enter the Scholarship Contest with Dec. 1 as that deadline. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the dates may change for fall of 2020. Harrison Colony Chapter distributes the flyers and forms to all high schools in Boone County, some in eastern Marion County and one in Johnson County.
