The Grubb Springs Extension Homemakers Club met on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Sept. 29. They brought lawn chairs and had their meeting outdoors. Treasurer Carolyn Luallen reported that club finances were in good shape. Members turned in a total of 117 volunteer work hours. Most members reported staying mostly close to home the past few months and wearing a mask when they ventured out. It was suggested the club have a White Elephant sale at one of our regular meetings after the first of the year 2021, all agreed this would be a good idea. Nancy Sharp showed some things she had made for the gingerbread house sale, an apron and a set of place mats. Our club for many years has had a craft and bake sale the first weekend of November. The money raised was used to give scholarship to graduating seniors in Boone county high schools going into Agriculture or Family and Consumer science.
Due to the health restrictions the members decided to NOT have the sale this year and work toward
having a sale November of 2021.The next monthly meeting will be Thursday at 12 p.m. on Oct. 15. If nice weather the meeting will be outside. Each person should bring a lawn chair and their own sack lunch. If cooler we will meet inside, social distance and wear a mask. Meetings are held at the Grubb Springs community building corner of Hwy 43 S. and Hwy. 397.
