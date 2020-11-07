The Grubb Springs Extension Homemakers Club met on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 12 p.m. They brought lawn chairs and had their meeting outdoors. Treasurer Carolyn Luallen sent the months report. Nancy Sharp provided minutes from the September meeting to each member. Members turned in a total of 125 volunteer work hours. Plans are for members to meet for a work day each Thursday morning beginning in January or February 2021. Pecans were given out to some members who had ordered them. Anne Brisco is still taking pecan orders. They come in halves or pieces. Call Anne to place pecan orders at 870-420-3573. The next regular meeting will be at 12 p.m.on Nov. 19.
Members will bring their own lunch and wear a mask. Meetings are held at the Grubb Springs community building corner Hwy 43 South and Hwy 397.
