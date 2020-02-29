Emily Woodard opened the regular monthly meeting of the Grubb Springs Extension Homemakers Club at 1pm Thursday Feb. 20.
Glenda Cantrell led the pledge to the flag.
Roll call was answered by 10 members and 1 guest telling their favorite EHC memory. Members turned in a total of 133 volunteer work hrs. Nancy Sharp read minutes from the Jan. 16 meeting. Carolyn Luallen passed around copies of the treasurer’s report. Luallen checked on having the piano tuned. Carol Pruitt made a motion to wait a while to have it tuned. Kathy Smith 2nd the motion, all agreed. Woodard announced the EHC spring workshop would be Wed. March 11 at the Vines 4-H center in Ferndale. Rooms have been remodeled and would be more expensive. $115 for 1 person and $15 more for 2nd person. There will be no spring EHC trip this year. Woodard reported Trudy McManus Family and Consumer Science Agent will be moving to Benton County to work as the Agent there. She will replace the agent who has retired. The thought for the day was the poem, “A Fence or an Ambulance”. A few lines are: Better guide well the young than reclaim them when old, for the voice of true wisdom is calling, better put a strong fence round the top of the cliff than an ambulance down in the valley.
The spring council meeting April 20 will be held at 1st United Methodist Church. Registration begins at 9:30 am, program begins at 10 am. Grubb Springs club will be responsible for decorations. Mike McClintock, County Extension Agent will speak on spring gardening and will take gardening questions. Club members turned in $35 for the new EHC state program, One Million Meals. These meals will benefit people in Arkansas. Sharp showed an old fashion button bag she had made for the Gingerbread House Sale that will held the 1st weekend in November.
Meeting adjourned.
Submitted by Nancy Sharp
