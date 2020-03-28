The GFWC Twentieth Century Club met March 5 at the home of Kay Hodnett, also serving as co-hostesses were Glenda Curtis, LeAnn Johnson and Patricia Virnig.
Jane Adair introduced John Levy from the Engineering Technology department at North Arkansas College, who gave a very informative program on robotics in the workplace. It was interesting to note that when businesses implement robotics, the employment remains the same.
President Gresham called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Nineteen members responded to roll call with favorite kitchen gadget.
The minutes of the Feb. 6 meeting, having been distributed by email, were approved as written. In the absence of the Treasurer Diana Ezell, Dolores Meadows gave the treasurer’s report and it will be filed for auditing. Dolores Meadows gave the Cemetery Restoration report, and it will be filed for auditing.
In the absence of Linda Mathis, Arts Chairman, Gwen Gresham reported that the art from Boone County Schools has been hung at the library.
Carolyn Harp, Conservation Chairman, announced that she will lead a field trip to Henry R. Koen Interpretive Trail after our April meeting.
Jan Adair, Education Chairman, thanked members for participating in the Dr. Seuss’s birthday reading at Woodland Heights. Those who participated were Jane Adair, Linda Mathis, Carolyn Harp, Letha Gray, Susan Duren and Gwen Gresham.
Kay Hodnett, ESO Chairman, reminded those who participated in the Dr. Seuss Birthday reading to report their hours and their books.
Georgia McGill, Home Life Chairman, asked members to collect an item each day until our April meeting. The items will be delivered to Sanctuary after the meeting.
In the absence of Mary Speice, Marilyn Beard reported that Mary would like authority from the members to purchase dogwood trees. Following a motion and second, the club authorized Mary to purchase trees.
Pat Kennedy, OAC Chairman, announced upcoming events at the Lyric Theater.
Jane Adair, Chairman of the nominating committee reported a slate of officers:
President—Linda Mathis
Vice President—Vicki Hinrichs
Secretary—Phyllis Benton
Treasurer—Dianna Ezell
Dana Snawder made a motion to accept the slate. Glenda Curtis seconded the motion and the motion carried.
Pam Jones asked members to consider changing some of our monthly meetings, perhaps not meeting in January and February and meeting in August and September when the weather is more pleasant.
March birthdays for LeAnn Johnson, Linda Mathis, Joy Polus and Kathy Wilburn, will be held March 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Marie’s restaurant.
The next meeting will be April 2 at the home of Marilyn Beard, co-hosted by Mary Speice, Paula Ragan, Dolores Meadows and Katie Holt. The program will be Carolyn Harp with a field trip to Henry R. Koen Interpretive Trail.
