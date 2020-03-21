The regular meeting of the Harrison Colony Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, was held on Tuesday, Feb. 18. There were 14 members present and 4 guests.
The program was presented by Tony Perrin who spoke on the 1780 American Revolution Battle of King’s Mountain, South Carolina. Perrin is a fifth generation native of Arkansas who recently retired after serving since 1975 in law enforcement. During his career, he received a Letter of Commendation from the FBI for his role in the capture of a top-ten fugitive. A life-long student of the history of crime and law enforcement, Perrin has served as a historical consultant for the U. S. Marshal’s service since 1983, serves on the Arkansas State Police Museum Board, the steering committee that brought the U. S. Marshal’s Museum to Fort Smith, was a guest curator for the Old State House Museum for the national award winning exhibit “Badges, Bandits, and Bars” and appeared on a History Channel documentary on the U. S. Marshals. He distributed a pamphlet which included a reading list and sites to visit pertaining to the battle.
Registrar Janice Duffy announced two new members, making a current total of 85 members. Ana Darnell was welcomed as a new member of the chapter. Her Patriot is Lt. Joel Pratt of Massachusetts. Also recognized was Sarah Stanley of Little Rock. Her Patriot is John Hames of South Carolina. Historian Madeleine Middleton announced the paperwork had been submitted to purchase a grave marker to place at the headstone of our Organizing Regent, Mary Ruth Jackson. That ceremony will be held on Sunday, April 19, 2 p.m., at Maplewood Cemetery in conjunction with the 50th anniversary celebration.
A Nominating Committee for 2020-2022 officers was approved by the membership. Janice Duffy, Vive Allen and Ruth Fisher were elected, with Duffy as Chairman.
Committee Reports: American Indian: Lisa Whitmer reported during the roaring 20’s, the U.S. Government decided the Indians should not be allowed to develop the resources on the Reservations.
Library: Ruth Fisher read a thank you note from Tina Farmer, genealogist at the Boone County Library, regarding a recent chapter donation. The donation honors all Harrison Colony Chapter members who passed away this year.
Ozark Society C.A.R. – Senior Leader Cathy Carter told of the service performed by the members in February. They prepared and delivered goody bags, cards and candy to the veterans in local nursing homes and at the Harrison V.A. Outpatient Clinic.
Chapter Development: Regent Kilgore and Treasurer Hillier have completed the DAR New Horizon Leadership Course and will receive their certificates and cords at the state conference in March.
Commemorative Events: Hillier announced there will be a Memorial Day Ceremony on the square with guest speaker Peter DeStefano.
School Classroom: Tonya Bardin-Sherburne and Ana Darnell will contact teachers who might want to apply for DAR’s $500 grant for classrooms.
Service to veterans: Hillier said a baby shower for women veterans will again be held at this year’s state conference. Please bring any items you wish to donate to the March meeting, and they will be delivered.
For further information on membership in the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, please contact Mrs. Janice Duffy, Registrar, at rduffy@yellville.net or (870) 449-5538.
