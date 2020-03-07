The Harrison Colony Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, held their
monthly meeting on Jan. 21. Hostesses were Georgia McGill and Kathleen McMurrin. Regent Suzy Kilgore presided and secretary Kathleen McMurrin recorded the minutes. Twelve members and one guest were present. Regent Kilgore led the DAR Ritual including the Pledge to the U.S. Flag, Salute to the Arkansas Flag, The American’s Creed, and the Preamble to the Constitution was recited in unison.
Tonya Bardin-Sherburne led the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner. Chaplain McGill led the members
in prayer. Frances Ogle read the President General’s Message, and Shirley Kilburn read the National Defense Message.
New members and sisters, Pamela Phillips and Judy Barnett, were welcomed into the Society. Martin Trantham, whose patriotic service in the Revolutionary War was from North Carolina, is their ancestor. Sandra Hillier, Treasurer, gave the financial report and presented the 2020 budget. McMurrin presented the December, 2019 minutes. She also read a thank you letter for our items to help Wounded Warriors. Janice Duffy, Registrar, stated we have 83 members with two applications pending at National. Ruth Fisher encouraged members to subscribe to and read the award-winning American Spirit Magazine. The Daughters Newsletter which accompanies the magazine is an invaluable training tool for chapter committee chairmen.
Committee reports were given. Of note, the chapter sponsored two high school seniors for applications
in the Arkansas State Society Scholarship Program Chapter delegates were elected for the 112th Arkansas State Society DAR Conference to be held March, 2020, in Little Rock. Those elected are Frances Ogle, Shirley Kilburn, Cathy Carter, Tonya Bardin-Sherburne, Pauline Miller, Laurie Cowling, Cayenne Carter, Vive Allen and Janice Duffy. Kilgore, Chapter Regent, and Hillier, Osage District Director, are automatic delegates because of their offices.
There was not a guest speaker as January is the time when the members, committee chairs and officers
work to complete the National Reports. According to Section 3 of the 94th Congress, H.R. 11149, Oct. 1, 1976, “The Society shall report annually to the Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution concerning its proceedings, and said Secretary shall communicate to Congress such portions thereof as he may deem of national interest and importance…” The mission of DAR is to promote Historic Preservation, Education and Patriotism and many of the reports tell the story of each chapter’s accomplishments in those areas. Much of the DAR archived paperwork is stored with the Smithsonian. Planning for Veteran’s Day activities was started. A Veteran’s Day Parade may be held, and the chapter discussed having an entry. The chapter discussed purchasing an identification banner to use for parades and other events.
The members were reminded National requested photos of women veterans who are DAR members and DAR members’ relatives to be used as a slide show and centerpiece decorations at the Patriotism Luncheon at Continental Congress in June.
Regent Kilgore and Chaplain McGill dismissed the meeting. For further information on membership in
the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, please contact Mrs. Janice Duffy, Registrar,
at rduffy@yellville.net or 870-449-5538.
