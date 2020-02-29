The Harrison Women's Connection attendees felt especially loved as they entered the heart-filled, Valentine-themed meeting room. Some brought along their sweethearts to enjoy the luncheon with them.
Door prize recipients were Dottie Holt, Margaret Littleton, Jerry Mefford and Ann Cornet.
Cindi Hagood favored the attendees with her musical rendition of "If That Isn't Love" and “He Knows My Name.”
Cathy Burris announced a new Bible study, “Who is Jesus?,” to begin Wednesday, March 11 at 10:15 a.m. in her home, at 3675 Beechwood Dr.
Vice Chairman Carol Cassady shared that February is the month associated with the word “love.” She related a story about a group of Oklahoma women who intentionally connect with women in different places in their community to show them love. This Women’s Connection group has found that when they hold Bible studies in various locations, they can connect with more women. The group had hosted a Bible study in the local YMCA where they connected with women they wouldn’t have otherwise reached. Later they met in a facility that hosts a women’s mentoring program. Some of the women in the program now attend a Bible study. The group has grown, and is making a difference in the community. One grateful study participant said, “I just needed a place where I could go to share what’s going on in my life and have someone pray with me.”
That’s what makes Women’s Connections so important in our world. We help each other reach into our communities to provide loving connections and make a difference in someone’s life.
HWC’s current local project is to assist Ozark Share and Care, a community-sponsored non-profit emergency services and thrift store. They are currently providing food for an average of 750 or more households each month, at a cost of over $14,000 per month to purchase food. Their needs are; diapers, formula, laundry soap, pads and toilet paper. Volunteers are needed in areas of; the Thrift Store, the Sharing Kitchen and warehouse.
The Special Feature was Doris Pennington, who presented “Quilting Tips” for the attendees. She has been a quilting Blue Ribbon winner of Benton and Boone County District Fairs and assisted the Extension Homemakers in making quilts to send to 200 Wounded Warriors in Germany.
Featured speaker, Patti Gard, opened her message by making the statement that we all have had certain experiences in our lives, but by looking at a person you can’t tell what they have been through. She stated, “I have been rich, I have been poor, I have been married, divorced and a survivor of a violent crime. I am what I am because of where I have been.”
Gard continued by stating because she is a writer she thinks of her life in three chapters. The first chapter being a beautiful love story where she met an old friend at a high school class reunion and later married. She said it was her third marriage, but this was the first time she ever felt really loved. Gard said her husband went for a physical and was diagnosed with stage four cancer and had only five months to live. She thanked God that they had five wonderful, loving years together where she felt so loved and cherished.
Gard remembers her ‘next chapter’, during which she hit rock bottom in her life when several devastating circumstances happened all at the same time. She got a call from her family informing her that her alcoholic brother was in a coma. The family was prepared for the worst. The doctor informed family that her brother was awake and they could take him off life support. She said his face lit up and he remarked, “I saw heaven! It’s beautiful!” Gard thought he was delirious or on meds. He hadn’t read his Bible, but he said he saw huge gates made of pearl. She said, in her self-righteous attitude, that she couldn’t believe what he was saying, and asked God why He didn’t let her see heaven. She said she was always the good one and he was an alcoholic. Her brother said, “I didn’t see God, but I heard Him, and He said I was going to live because I had more work to do.” Gard thought, more work for you to do? How can this be? She told God, “I could work for you. I’ve been a speaker, a Bible teacher, and all that.”
Gard lived in Texas, and her brother was in Missouri doing fine. Her brother called and asked if she wanted to talk. She unloaded all her problems about divorce, finances and everything she was going through and wanted to know God’s will in all that was happening. She really didn’t think he knew what she was talking about. Gard said when she stopped blabbing, he astonished her when he declared she didn’t want God’s will. They argued back and forth. He asked her, “Do you really want to know how I know about God’s will? He replied, “Everything you have said to me is about “I.” “You are in control, and God isn’t.” Gard said she was highly offended by her brother’s rebuke. She kept reading her Bible and praying, then admitted to herself that maybe he was right. He had said, “You can’t have faith and fear at the same time.” She should stop talking so much and meditate and listen to God as her bother instructed. Gard said that the next day her brother passed into heaven. His mission was complete. He had helped his little Bible reading, church-going sister and changed her life. She admitted she was the one that needed help, not him. This experience inspired to her to write the book, “I Saw Heaven.”
Chapter three recalls the beginning of her life when she accepted salvation-Jesus death and resurrection, and that He wanted to give her a hope and a future. Little did she know what she would experience to shatter her dreams, and that no matter what her circumstances, God had been with her and loved her through it all.
Gard concluded with the assurance that He has a plan for your life and no matter where you have been or what you have done God is always there ready to love and forgive.
Patti Gard lives in Atlanta, Georgia and is a widow, grandmother and retired business owner. She has been a Stonecroft Regional Administrator, speaker and Speaker Trainer. She was Board of Directors in the corporate world. Her contagious love story became a full page story in a national magazine. She is founder of two successful companies; a national cosmetic company and international catalog supply company and is author or two books, “I Saw Heaven” and “Living Right Side Up” in an Upside Down World.”
You are invited to the Harrison Women’s Connection, Tuesday March 10 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the 1st Presbyterian Church, 220 Arbor Dr. Featured speaker and music entertainer, Tiffany Barbie, (who images a live Barbie Doll), will present “M&M’s...Music, Milestones, Memories and Chocolate.” Special Feature will be presented by Master Gardeners. For reservations please call, Donna at (870) 749-2660 or Lou Ann (870) 741-4618.
—Submitted by Twyla Cramer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.