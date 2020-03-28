An impressive Barbie Doll display welcomed the Harrison Women's Connection to their monthly luncheon. In keeping with the theme, the keynote speaker, a life-size Barbie Doll, greeted the attendees as well.
Chairman Sheila Healey and Connie Burks opened the meeting with some question and answer Irish trivia. “What do you get when you cross a four leaf clover with poison ivy?” “A rash of good luck on St. Patrick’s Day.”
Door prizes were awarded to Elaine Woodard, Pam Kolher and Jean Newland. Vice Chair Carol Cassady expressed to the group that we all have women in our lives who have given us love, attention, care and encouragement. Sometimes they are mothers, and sometimes it’s a woman who is a mother to us. The
relationships, friendships and mentoring that women experience in Women’s Connections are deep and lasting.
Here is what some women have said about Women’s Connections, the sponsoring organization that makes today’s luncheon possible:
“Since I was a child, Women’s Connections has influenced my life in amazing ways. Bible study groups have discipled four generations of people. The simple format allows those without biblical skills to follow along, but the questions are deep enough to challenge those who have studied for years.” “This is the most encouraging and empowering women’s group that I have ever experienced.” “Women’s Connection saved my mom’s life and made her feel like a person that deserves love, too. I could never repay this organization. Because of the great
group of women I got my mother back.” “Can’t imagine my life without the friendships of these women. Find them in your community. It’s one of the few places you can go where you feel not only loved,
but safe and accepted.” These are only just a few of the comments from women all over the country who have found a place of love, acceptance, friendship and even some new sisters and mothers. We have all been in a place where we needed someone to love us where we are, as we are. HWC’s local project supports Ozark Share and Care, a community-sponsored non-profit emergency services and thrift store. They currently provide food for an average of 750 or more households each month, at a cost of over $14,000 per month to purchase food. Their needs are: diapers, formula, laundry soap, pads and toilet paper.
Master Gardner Jean Newland presented the special feature describing some of their projects: flower beds on the square, downtown hanging baskets, volunteering at Boone County and District Fairs, workshop education, Harvest Homecoming Booth, Farmer’s Market Booth, Home, Health and Garden Show Booth, Plant Trials for the state of Arkansas and Chamber of Commerce Flower Bed. For more information call, 870-741-6168.
Featured speaker and musician Tiffany Barbee, began by accompanying herself on the keyboard while she sang several songs, and interspersed music within her story, “On Barbies and Chocolates.” She recalled, as a little 6 year old, she was the image of a ‘Musician Barbie’ with long blonde hair, playing and singing with her small guitar at Bluegrass Jamborees and churches all around Arkansas. Her big brother Brent Cunningham played the guitar and sang with her at these events. Barbee states that in those churches she heard stories about a man named Jesus who lived 2,000 years ago and was actually perfect. He was sent to earth by God, His Father, and never did anything wrong in His whole 33 years. She knew she wasn’t perfect at the age of 7, because when she would eat chocolate, and while it was all over her face, she would deny to her mother that she never had any. She
knew she couldn’t be perfect on her own, so when she heard the story of Jesus in those churches, she wanted to know more. She believed John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life,” and gave her heart to Jesus. Barbee said she went to church as a kid where she couldn’t wear make-up like a musician Barbie and her dress was too short. She said they couldn’t wear “britches” and their dresses had to be mid-knee length. She was forbidden to watch TV or go to the movies. She couldn’t wear fingernail polish, but boy could they play music. She would observe her pastor’s wife playing the piano and picked up the chords easily. She started hanging around after church and taught herself how to play the piano. She admitted this was a lot easier than playing the guitar and continued her performances with a keyboard instead.
Barbee played and sang in Country and Light Rock Bands all through her school years, then at 18 she was on Lee Mace’s Ozark Opry and recorded the equivalent of an album a week for a TV show in Jefferson City. This continued for 6 nights a week for 10 weeks. Her father figure and boss, Lee Mace, was killed in a plane crash. She was devastated and moved on to a job opening for Don Rickles in Las Vegas, and played at the piano bar in a casino.
Barbee admitted, being single in Los Vegas was far away from Momma in Arkansas, and she was not attending church any more. She said she had wandered away from Jesus and was drinking and partying pretty hard. She
realized this wasn’t healthy for her and took a job offer at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. She said she thought she would stop partying, but found new people to party with. After she played at the piano bar for awhile she realized she had a serious drinking problem, attended AA and did the twelve steps of that organization.
Barbee stated that after a few years of sobriety, she was married; however, after only 8 years of marriage, her husband died of a heart attack. Her daughter was only 5 and 1/2 years old. She says she fell apart, got into the local night club scene and started partying and drinking again.
Barbee started dating a man she often had extreme arguments with, especially when they had been drinking. It became so bad they decided they should start attending church while her daughter was in the church daycare.
She related that one Sunday there was a visiting speaker- a big, strong concrete worker who described his struggle with falling apart and drinking when circumstances came upon his family that he couldn’t handle. The family talked to him about letting Jesus in his life, Who could give him the “peace that passes understanding.” He prayed the prayer of repentance and forgiveness which transformed his life. He said that right away he noticed a difference in his language and attitude the next day at his job site. He gave up his drinking and no longer fell apart when things got bad. He offered to pray this prayer for anyone in the audience. Barbie and her boyfriend went forward and repented for straying from Jesus and wanting their own way. Barbee said on their way home she and her boyfriend looked at each other and blurted out, “We gotta’ get married!” “We gotta’ stop drinkin’!” They thank Jesus every day for taking the desire for alcohol away from them. Barbee relates that after their wedding, which her daughter took part in, she began writing songs about Jesus and her new life. She joined a trio of blondes called “The Color of Mercy,” and traveled with them, participating in 500 events in five years. She says, “Now instead of just “Making Music, I was involved in a Music Ministry.”
Barbee recalls that nine years into their marriage her husband let the downturn in the economy and the recession, change his personality. He became very angry, started drinking again and quit going to church. This ultimately led to their divorce.
Barbee admits that without Jesus as her best friend she could not have made it through the rough times the next few years. She had major struggles with her independent 17 year old daughter, who was determined to have her own way. She says that is was ‘no piece of cake’, but managed to get her through college. She admits that it was trust in God and much prayer that sustained her through it. She testifies that her daughter is 26 now and doing great.
Barbee soon met a fellow named Craig Barbee while she was performing with him in different church venues. They discovered that they had the same faith and musical interests. He sang bass, played the harmonica and percussion instruments. They just had their third wedding anniversary and therefore she had become a Barbee legally. They have performed for many organizations and have recorded several CDs. Some of the songs Barbee performed for the attendees were, “Kansas City Here I Come,” “Summer-time,” “Danny Boy,” “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.” Barbee concluded her message by giving the attendees an opportunity to accept
Jesus, Who could give them “the peace that passes understanding” no matter what they had done or what they had been through. She indicated if He could do this for her, He could do it for them.
Due to the Corona Virus pandemic there will NOT be a HWC luncheon April 14, 2020. For more information please call Lou Ann at 870-741-4618 or Sheila at 870-365-0653.
–Submitted by Twyla Cramer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.