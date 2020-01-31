t is the perfect time to visit an Extension Homemakers club! From making crafts, to quilting, to taking trips, and attending fun and educational workshops, EHC has a lot of opportunity for anyone who wants to join in on the fun! Other activities in which EHC is involved include the local County and District Fair, community service projects, wonderful educational workshops. But who is a homemaker in this day and age? The answer to that question is that anyone and everyone is a homemaker. “We all live in homes and communities. Extension Homemakers is all about taking care of those assets in our homes and communities: a challenge with which we are all tasked. That makes every one of us a homemaker.” says Boone County Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Science Trudy McManus.
The purpose of these clubs is to provide educational programs of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service to individuals and the community. EHC members focus on education, community service, and leadership. EHC members have may choose to attend local, county, regional, and state activities in which opportunities in education, community service, and leadership are offered. The following is a list of the Boone County Extension Homemakers Clubs, where and when they meet:
Night-N-Gales meets the 3rd Tuesday at 6 p.m. at St. Paul’s Methodist Church at 824 S. Oak St. in Harrison.
Boone County Quilters EHC meets the 4th Thursday of each month, 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church at 1100 W. Bower St., Harrison
Grubb Springs EHC meets the 3rd Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. the Grubb Springs Community Building on the junction of Hwy. 43 South and Hwy. 397 in Harrison.
Harrison EHC meets the 1st Thursday of each month at 1:15 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church at 1100 W. Bower St., Harrison.
Material Girls Sewciety EHC meets Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. on the backside of Crossroads Community Church at 2658 Old Bergman Rd. Harrison.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
For more information about meetings, EHC membership or program benefits, contact the Boone County Cooperative Extension office located at 1800 Extension Ln. Harrison, Arkansas (870) 741-6168.
