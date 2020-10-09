I learned a few things about the Elk from a friend that lives in the Boxley area. He said that one morning this week when he was coming out to the Harrison area he had to navigate through thirty cars of people that were lines up to see the elk and out taking pictures. And that was before 8 a.m. In the summer time they come out early in the morning to feed and then late in the evening. During the day they go to the shaded area to keep cool. During the cooler days of winter they could be out anytime of the day. I have only been through there once when the elk were out. The next time I went through they were nowhere to be seem. So his information was the answer to why I did not see any elk that day. Our condolence are extended to Pastor Ricky Stone’s family. Pastor Ricky’s son-in law, Danny Lee Nalley, passed away one day last week He was 58 years old.
News from Batavia
- By THELMA RAMSEY thelmaramsey@cox.net
-
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
