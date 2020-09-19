The Scouts BSA and Cub Scouts will be holding a recruitment event on the square Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The area units will host games and activities for attendees. The public is invited to attend and learn more about all the positive developmental life lessons that can be acquired by participating in the Scouts.
The Scouting experience is divided into the following programs according to age and activities:
Cub Scouting: Boys and girls, grades K-5, ages 5-10 years old. Activities include camping and outdoor adventures. Participants learn lessons about the outdoors and gain a life-long respect for the environment.
Scouts BSA: Youth ages 11-17 years old. Scouts BSA is the traditional Scouting experience. The program is tailored for youth in the fifth grade through high school. Scouts learn service, community engagement and leadership. Youth learn to lead their own activities as they work their way towards achieving Scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout.
Sea Scouts: Sea Scouts have been promoting better citizenship and helping members develop better boating skills through instruction and practice in water safety, boating skills, outdoor, social, service experience and knowledge of maritime heritage.
The in-person Recruitment Event is not the only way to learn more and get involved in Scouting! Interested individuals may also register online. For more information, please visit beascout.org. You may also text SCOUT to 94253 or call 479-782-7244 for more information.
Adult volunteers are also needed to help the Scouts with activities. All volunteers must be complete the Youth Protection Training and be vetted by the Scouting organization. For more information, please contact your local Scouting administrators.
Scout Oath
On my honor I will do my best
to do my duty to God and my country
and to obey the Scout Law;
To help other people at all times;
To keep myself physically strong,
mentally awake, and morally straight
Scout Law
A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.
Vision Statement
The Boy Scouts of America will prepare every eligible youth in America to become a responsible, participating citizen and leader who is guided by the Scout Oath and Law.
