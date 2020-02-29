The Snowball Civic Club will be hosting their regular meeting on March 7 at 3 p.m at the Snowball Gymnasium. In addition to the monthly meeting, the club will have hot dogs and Bingo following the meeting. Items on the agenda include: update on grants and National Register Status, information about the Snowball Adventure Race and the Snowball Music Festival and any other items brought forth by the community. All are welcome to attend. Please bring your lawn chair. For more information, please call (870) 715-7255.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.