The 31st North Arkansas Ancestor Fair was to be held June 5 and 6 in Marshall has officially been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is an opportunity for ancestor hunters to meet relatives and research on the ground and a popular event. The Searcy County Historical Society has sponsored the Ancestor Fair since its beginning in 1989 and hopes to do it again when the pandemic is over and businesses open up again–maybe in 2021. For more information contact
Shirley Gray at 870-448-3308 or shirleysdream@windstream.net.
